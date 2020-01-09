Recap: Roosevelt beats Gateway Science Academy

Calieb Martin notched 18 points and 14 rebounds to propel Roosevelt past visiting Gateway Science Academy 89-72 Thursday.
Also finishing in double figures for Roosevelt were Justyn Boyd (26), Terran Grandberry (18) and Andre Cooper (15). The leading scorers for Gateway Science Academy were Andre Jackson (24), Jalen Davis (22), Cassius Jones (12) and Riley Ferris (10). The other leading rebounder for Roosevelt was Justyn Boyd (9). The leading rebounder for Gateway Science Academy was Cassius Jones (14)
Roosevelt (2-11) plays at home against Confluence on Friday at 7 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (1-12) plays at Gateway STEM on Friday at 6:15 p.m.