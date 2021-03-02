 Skip to main content
Recap: Roxana defeats Vandalia
Roxana defeated visiting Vandalia 52-47 Tuesday.

Parris White led the way for Roxana with 22 points and Gavin Huffman added 14.

Roxana (7-7) hosts Litchfield on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Vandalia (2-4) visits Hillsboro, Illinois on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

