Recap: Roxana defeats Wood River
Recap: Roxana defeats Wood River

Roxana defeated Wood River 49-43 Saturday at Wood River.

Evan Merritt led Wood River with 11 points. The leading rebounders for Wood River were Evan Merritt (9) and Ryan Dawson (8).

Roxana (1-1) travels to Gibault on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (1-1) will host Civic Memorial on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

