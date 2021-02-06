Recap: Roxana defeats Wood River

Roxana defeated Wood River 49-43 Saturday at Wood River.
-
Greenville beats Roxana on last-second Lager putback in belated season opener
-
Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss
-
Daily performances
Evan Merritt led Wood River with 11 points. The leading rebounders for Wood River were Evan Merritt (9) and Ryan Dawson (8).
Roxana (1-1) travels to Gibault on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (1-1) will host Civic Memorial on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.