 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Rush Home School slips past Sullivan

  • 0

Rush Home School slipped past Sullivan 58-57 Tuesday at St. James.

Rush Home School (1-0) travels to Fatima on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Sullivan (10-5) plays at Salem on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News