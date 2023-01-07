 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Sacred Heart-Griffin tops CBC

  • 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin topped visiting CBC 74-62 Saturday.

Sacred Heart-Griffin (1-0) will host Chaminade on Saturday, January 14 at 8 p.m. CBC (9-7) plays at Soldan on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News