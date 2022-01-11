Recap: Saxony Lutheran triumphs over Valmeyer

Saxony Lutheran triumphed over visiting Valmeyer 67-29 Tuesday.
HIGHLAND — The cheer that erupted when he stepped out of the locker room, John Bol might as well have been a Beatle.
Loss to Imhotep Charter could help an inexperienced Vashon down the line.
The Borgia Knights snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Cardinal Ritter Lions.
The Highland Shootout, which was not played in 2021, is scheduled to return Saturday with a slate of eight games.
Imhotep had to be tough and physical Saturday after a long trip to the Highland Shootout. It was both in a victory over Vashon.
WEBSTER GROVES — Kelly Thames thought he was ready for whatever the Webster Groves boys basketball team would throw at him Friday night.
It wasn't a normal basketball game for Cardinal Ritter's Braxton Stacker and Georvis Thomas on Saturday. Why? They were playing against their former Belleville East teammates.
Belleville East got 23 points from junior Jordan Pickett and used a strong second half to pull away for a victory over Belleville West on Friday.
CHESTERFIELD — Jack Steinbach knew he needed to make a big play in the closing seconds Friday.
CENTRALIA, Ill. – Vashon showed off its vast array of skills Thursday.
