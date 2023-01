Seckman trailed by 16 at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 66-57 win over Affton Thursday at Affton.

Sean LaRose led Affton with 18 points and Keith Watson added 13. The leading rebounder for Affton was Keith Watson (10)

Seckman (5-6) plays at home against Festus on Friday at 7 p.m. Affton (6-6) will host Windsor (Imperial) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.