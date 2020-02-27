Recap: Seckman tops Parkway North

Seckman topped visiting Parkway North 53-43 Thursday.
Keashon Petty led the way for Parkway North with 13 points.
Seckman (10-14) visits Jackson on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Parkway North (11-14) hosts St. Charles West on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Seckman topped visiting Parkway North 53-43 Thursday.
Keashon Petty led the way for Parkway North with 13 points.
Seckman (10-14) visits Jackson on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Parkway North (11-14) hosts St. Charles West on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.