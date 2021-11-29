 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman triumphs over Crystal City
Recap: Seckman triumphs over Crystal City

Seckman triumphed over Crystal City 87-41 Monday at Crystal City.

The leading scorers for Seckman were Anthony Westervelt (14), RJ Becker (12), Nathan Mertz (11) and Colin Debold (10). The leading rebounder for Seckman was Ethan Miller (9).

