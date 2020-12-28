Recap: Sikeston defeats Lutheran St. Charles

-
Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle
Thompson explodes for 55 points to lead Francis Howell past O'Fallon Christian
Gassama's inside presence makes a big difference in De Smet's win at Webster Groves
Fort Zumwalt South runs past St. Charles West in St. Dominic tournament opener
McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start
Sikeston defeated visiting Lutheran St. Charles 61-57 Monday.
Sikeston (1-0) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (5-4) hosts St. Charles West on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
