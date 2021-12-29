 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Sikeston handily defeats Holt
0 comments

Recap: Sikeston handily defeats Holt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sikeston handily defeated Holt 75-52 Wednesday at St. Dominic.

Cleo Taylor led Sikeston with 19 points, while Dontrez Williams finished with 16 and Tyler Owens added 15. Jackson Chrisco led Holt with 16 points, while Landon Engelage finished with 12 and Justin Hayes added 10.

Sikeston (4-2) travels to Park Hills Central on Tuesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. Holt (4-8) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News