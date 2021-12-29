Recap: Sikeston handily defeats Holt

Sikeston handily defeated Holt 75-52 Wednesday at St. Dominic.
Cleo Taylor led Sikeston with 19 points, while Dontrez Williams finished with 16 and Tyler Owens added 15. Jackson Chrisco led Holt with 16 points, while Landon Engelage finished with 12 and Justin Hayes added 10.
Sikeston (4-2) travels to Park Hills Central on Tuesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. Holt (4-8) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
