 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Sikeston rolls past Francis Howell North
0 comments

Recap: Sikeston rolls past Francis Howell North

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Sikeston rolled past Francis Howell North 72-45 Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Trenton Oglesby led the way for Francis Howell North with 11 points.

Sikeston (3-2) hosts Parkway North on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-6) will host Rock Bridge on Saturday at 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports