Recap: Silex rolls past Principia

Silex rolled past visiting Principia 46-18 Thursday.
Isaiah Elam was the leading scorer for Principia with 10 points.
Silex (5-14) plays at home against Wellsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Principia (3-15) plays at Lutheran North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
O’FALLON, Ill. — In a game that featured three of the best young big men in the Midwest, Rob Martin was unstoppable.
Cameron Haag scored 20 points and the Mater Dei Knights relied on a tough 2-3 zone defense to defeat Miller Career Academy on Saturday.
O’FALLON, Ill. — Kennard “Moomoo” Davis had a hot hand at the pregame shoot around Saturday night.
Tyrone Slaughter wouldn’t have been anywhere else.
O’FALLON, Ill. – Patience is a virtue that Devin Davis has embraced.
O’FALLON, Ill. — Walt Straughter spent last Saturday in quarantine.
The Columbia Eagles made clutch plays in the waning moments of the game Tuesday and handed Breese Central its first home loss of the season.
O’FALLON, Mo. — Connor Turnbull might as well have been Gulliver and the Fort Zumwalt North youth basketball players the Lilliputians.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kobi Williams knew the shot would fall when it left his hands Monday night.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/8/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Chaminade (15-4)12. CBC (14-6)23. East St. Louis (18-5)34. De Smet (14-6)…
