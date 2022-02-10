 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Silex rolls past Principia

Silex rolled past visiting Principia 46-18 Thursday.

Isaiah Elam was the leading scorer for Principia with 10 points.

Silex (5-14) plays at home against Wellsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Principia (3-15) plays at Lutheran North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

