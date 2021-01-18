 Skip to main content
Recap: SLUH defeats Normandy
Recap: SLUH defeats Normandy

SLUH defeated visiting Normandy 51-45 Monday.

Jamaray Davenport led the way for Normandy with 16 points and Omarion Henry added 10.

SLUH (4-3) plays at home against Webster Groves on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Normandy (1-4) goes on the road to play Fox on Friday at 7 p.m.

