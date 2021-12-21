Recap: SLUH downs Chaminade

Nick Kramer had a game-high 34 points to lead SLUH to a 66-57 win over visiting Chaminade Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for SLUH was Aaron Walker Jr. with 17 points. Filip Sinobad led Chaminade with 17 points, while Nate Straughter finished with 17 and BJ Ward added 11.
SLUH (6-2) visits De Smet on Wednesday, January 12. Chaminade (4-2) will host Cardinal Ritter on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
