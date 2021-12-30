Recap: SLUH downs Lift For Life

SLUH downed visiting Lift For Life 51-43 Thursday.
-
Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy
-
De Smet’s defense locks in, smothers Westminster
-
Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final
-
Walker Jr.’s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
Poor free throw shooting did not help the Hawks. They hit only five of 11 while the Jr. Billikens made 18 of 31. Nick Kramer led SLUH with 15 points, while Jaden McClain finished with 12 and Zachary Ortwerth added 11. Odis Grissom was the leading scorer for Lift For Life with 13 points and Rashad Singleton added 12.
SLUH (9-2) travels to De Smet on Wednesday, January 12. Lift For Life (11-3) hosts Metro on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.