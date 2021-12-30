Recap: SLUH downs Lift For Life

Poor free throw shooting did not help the Hawks. They hit only five of 11 while the Jr. Billikens made 18 of 31. Nick Kramer led SLUH with 15 points, while Jaden McClain finished with 12 and Zachary Ortwerth added 11. Odis Grissom was the leading scorer for Lift For Life with 13 points and Rashad Singleton added 12.