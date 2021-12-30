 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: SLUH downs Lift For Life
0 comments

Recap: SLUH downs Lift For Life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SLUH downed visiting Lift For Life 51-43 Thursday.

Poor free throw shooting did not help the Hawks. They hit only five of 11 while the Jr. Billikens made 18 of 31. Nick Kramer led SLUH with 15 points, while Jaden McClain finished with 12 and Zachary Ortwerth added 11. Odis Grissom was the leading scorer for Lift For Life with 13 points and Rashad Singleton added 12.

SLUH (9-2) travels to De Smet on Wednesday, January 12. Lift For Life (11-3) hosts Metro on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News