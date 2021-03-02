Recap: SLUH gets by Hazelwood Central

SLUH got by visiting Hazelwood Central 41-38 Tuesday.
-
Nick Kramer led the way for SLUH with 22 points and Aaron Walker Jr. added 11. Jhordan Covington Berry led the way for Hazelwood Central with 13 points.
SLUH (7-9) travels to Pattonville on Friday at 6 p.m.
