Recap: SLUH gets by Hazelwood Central
SLUH got by visiting Hazelwood Central 41-38 Tuesday.

Nick Kramer led the way for SLUH with 22 points and Aaron Walker Jr. added 11. Jhordan Covington Berry led the way for Hazelwood Central with 13 points.

SLUH (7-9) travels to Pattonville on Friday at 6 p.m.

