Recap: SLUH rolls past Lovejoy
SLUH rolled past visiting Lovejoy 85-56 Tuesday.

Nick Kramer led SLUH with 22 points, while Aaron Walker Jr. finished with 16 and Zachary Ortwerth added 14. Wiley led Lovejoy with 22 points, while Jamal Brown finished with 14 and Birlwind Reed added 13.

SLUH (7-2) plays at De Smet on Wednesday, January 12. Lovejoy (5-8) hosts Cahokia on Thursday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

