Aaron Walker Jr. led the way for SLUH with 15 points and Charlie Isom-McCall added 13. Kevin Henson led the way for DuBourg with 10 points.

SLUH (6-5) plays at home against Lift For Life on Wednesday at 10 a.m. DuBourg (0-7) plays at home against Soldan on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.