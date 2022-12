Soldan fell behind Riverview Gardens 42-37 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 50-42 win Wednesday at MICDS.

Tavion Bonner led Soldan with 13 points and Joshua Bishop added 10. Justin Barsh led the way for Riverview Gardens with 18 points.

Soldan (1-3) goes on the road to play Miller Career on Friday at 5:15 p.m. Riverview Gardens (2-6) visits Francis Howell Central on Friday at 3:45 p.m.