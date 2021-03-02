Recap: Soldan handily defeats Miller Career

Steven Bonner had a game-high 25 points to lead Soldan to a 77-52 win over Miller Career Tuesday at Vashon.
Also finishing in double figures for Soldan were Phillip March (15), Donovan Wallace (15) and Kevin Lipscomb (10).
Soldan (7-2) visits Vashon on Thursday at 5 p.m.
