Recap: Soldan handily defeats Miller Career
Steven Bonner had a game-high 25 points to lead Soldan to a 77-52 win over Miller Career Tuesday at Vashon.

Also finishing in double figures for Soldan were Phillip March (15), Donovan Wallace (15) and Kevin Lipscomb (10).

Soldan (7-2) visits Vashon on Thursday at 5 p.m.

