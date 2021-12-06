 Skip to main content
Recap: Soldan triumphs over Gateway STEM
Soldan triumphed over Gateway STEM 79-23 Monday at Gateway STEM.

David Garner led the way for Gateway STEM with 9 points and Mohamud Muya added 8. The leading rebounder for Gateway STEM was Daveion Garner (8)

Soldan (5-1) plays at home against Metro on Monday, December 13 at 6 p.m. Gateway STEM (2-2) visits Parkway South on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

