Recap: Soldan triumphs over Gateway STEM

Soldan triumphed over Gateway STEM 79-23 Monday at Gateway STEM.
David Garner led the way for Gateway STEM with 9 points and Mohamud Muya added 8. The leading rebounder for Gateway STEM was Daveion Garner (8)
Soldan (5-1) plays at home against Metro on Monday, December 13 at 6 p.m. Gateway STEM (2-2) visits Parkway South on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
