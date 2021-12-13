 Skip to main content
Recap: Soldan triumphs over Metro
Recap: Soldan triumphs over Metro

Steven Bonner had a game-high 28 points to lead Soldan to a 81-24 win over visiting Metro Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Soldan were Joshua Bishop (19) and Mark Ford (14). Amari Foluke led the way for Metro with 12 points.

Soldan (6-1) plays at Gateway Legacy Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Metro (1-3) will host Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, January 3 at 6 p.m.

