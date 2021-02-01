 Skip to main content
Recap: Southern Boone breezes by Warrenton
Southern Boone fell behind visiting Warrenton 44-34 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 63-43 win Monday.

Warrenton (1-11) plays at Boonville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

