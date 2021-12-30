 Skip to main content
Recap: Sparta triumphs over Thompsonville
Recap: Sparta triumphs over Thompsonville

Sparta cruised to a 79-45 win over visiting Thompsonville Thursday.

Ethan Willis led Sparta with 22 points, while Brayden Henry finished with 16 and Dauntay Merideth added 11. Brody Rone led the way for Thompsonville with 18 points and Hayden Lindhorst added 11.

Sparta (4-7) will host Marissa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

News