Recap: Sparta triumphs over Valmeyer
Dec 6, 2022
Sparta triumphed over visiting Valmeyer 80-42 Tuesday.Sparta (4-0) goes on the road to play Carlyle on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (1-5) will host Marissa on Friday at 7:30 p.m.