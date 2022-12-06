 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Sparta triumphs over Valmeyer

Sparta triumphed over visiting Valmeyer 80-42 Tuesday.

Sparta (4-0) goes on the road to play Carlyle on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer (1-5) will host Marissa on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

