Recap: St. Charles breezes by Lutheran South

St. Charles breezed by Lutheran South 64-44 Friday at Lutheran South.
Blake Wiggs led St. Charles with 18 points and Elijah Leech added 12.
St. Charles (4-2) will host Warrenton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lutheran South (0-5) visits St. Joseph Benton on Monday, December 20 at 4:30 p.m.
