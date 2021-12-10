 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles breezes by Lutheran South
St. Charles breezed by Lutheran South 64-44 Friday at Lutheran South.

Blake Wiggs led St. Charles with 18 points and Elijah Leech added 12.

St. Charles (4-2) will host Warrenton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lutheran South (0-5) visits St. Joseph Benton on Monday, December 20 at 4:30 p.m.

