Recap: St. Charles defeats Duchesne

St. Charles defeated Duchesne 49-44 Tuesday at MICDS.
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
Blake Wiggs led the way for St. Charles with 14 points and Elijah Leech added 13. Cam Lee led the way for Duchesne with 21 points and Josh Baker-Mays added 12.
St. Charles (7-3) will host Francis Howell North on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Duchesne (1-7) will host St. Charles West on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.