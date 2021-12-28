 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles defeats Duchesne
St. Charles defeated Duchesne 49-44 Tuesday at MICDS.

Blake Wiggs led the way for St. Charles with 14 points and Elijah Leech added 13. Cam Lee led the way for Duchesne with 21 points and Josh Baker-Mays added 12.

St. Charles (7-3) will host Francis Howell North on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Duchesne (1-7) will host St. Charles West on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m.

