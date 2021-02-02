Recap: St. Charles downs Orchard Farm

St. Charles downed visiting Orchard Farm 58-51 Tuesday.
Brady Wolf led Orchard Farm with 26 points, while Joseph McLaurin finished with 10 and Tyler Spaeth added 10.
St. Charles (6-11) goes on the road to play Winfield on Friday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (8-7) hosts KIPP St. Louis on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
