 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Charles downs Orchard Farm
0 comments

Recap: St. Charles downs Orchard Farm

  • 0

St. Charles downed visiting Orchard Farm 58-51 Tuesday.

Brady Wolf led Orchard Farm with 26 points, while Joseph McLaurin finished with 10 and Tyler Spaeth added 10.

St. Charles (6-11) goes on the road to play Winfield on Friday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (8-7) hosts KIPP St. Louis on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports