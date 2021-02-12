 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles handily defeats Parkway Central
St. Charles handily defeated visiting Parkway Central 75-52 Friday.

Magnus Kloepper led St. Charles with 19 points and Blake Wiggs added 14. Oliver Kokal was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 21 points.

St. Charles (7-12) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Parkway Central (6-11) visits Lafayette on Monday at noon.

