Recap: St. Charles tops Orchard Farm

St. Charles topped Orchard Farm 57-47 Saturday at Orchard Farm.
Brady Wolf was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 22 points and Tyler Spaeth added 14.
St. Charles (9-12) goes on the road to play St. Charles West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Orchard Farm (8-10) plays at St. Charles West on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
