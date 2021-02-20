 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles tops Orchard Farm
St. Charles topped Orchard Farm 57-47 Saturday at Orchard Farm.

Brady Wolf was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 22 points and Tyler Spaeth added 14.

St. Charles (9-12) goes on the road to play St. Charles West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Orchard Farm (8-10) plays at St. Charles West on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

