Recap: St. Charles West beats Riverview Gardens
Andre Montemayor scored 28 points to lead St. Charles West to a 69-51 victory over Riverview Gardens Friday at MICDS.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Ian Hollander (12) and Josh Newell (11). Cavoll Love Jr. was the leading scorer for Riverview Gardens with 32 points.

St. Charles West (2-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Riverview Gardens (0-3) plays at Webster Groves on Thursday at 7 p.m.

