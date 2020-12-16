Recap: St. Charles West breezes by Mehlville

St. Charles West breezed by visiting Mehlville 73-53 Wednesday.
The leading scorers for St. Charles West were Braden Goellner (22), John Wilson (16), Brayden Wampler-Foust (12) and Josh Newell (11). Blake Wentzel led Mehlville with 15 points and Christian Branson added 10.
St. Charles West (1-2) plays at Warrenton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Mehlville (1-4) travels to Oakville on Friday at 7 p.m.
