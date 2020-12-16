 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Charles West breezes by Mehlville
0 comments

Recap: St. Charles West breezes by Mehlville

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

St. Charles West breezed by visiting Mehlville 73-53 Wednesday.

The leading scorers for St. Charles West were Braden Goellner (22), John Wilson (16), Brayden Wampler-Foust (12) and Josh Newell (11). Blake Wentzel led Mehlville with 15 points and Christian Branson added 10.

St. Charles West (1-2) plays at Warrenton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Mehlville (1-4) travels to Oakville on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports