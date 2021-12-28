 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West defeats Francis Howell Central
St. Charles West defeated visiting Francis Howell Central 53-49 Tuesday.

Andre Montemayor led St. Charles West with 22 points and Amir Martin added 10. Adam Painter was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 29 points.

