Recap: St. Charles West defeats Francis Howell Central

St. Charles West defeated visiting Francis Howell Central 53-49 Tuesday.
Andre Montemayor led St. Charles West with 22 points and Amir Martin added 10. Adam Painter was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 29 points.
