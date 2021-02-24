Recap: St. Charles West defeats Winfield

St. Charles West defeated visiting Winfield 63-57 Wednesday.
Free throws made a difference in the Warriors win. They converted 15 of 20, while the Warriors made two of two for the game. The leading scorers for St. Charles West were John Wilson (19), Brayden Wampler-Foust (16), Braden Goellner (10) and Josh Newell (10). Kannon Schutte led the way for Winfield with 22 points and DJ Gillespie added 12.
St. Charles West (8-8) will host Troy Buchanan on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Winfield (14-7) goes on the road to play Jefferson City on Friday.