Recap: St. Charles West downs Duchesne
St. Charles West downed Duchesne 55-47 Tuesday at Duchesne.

Andre Montemayor led St. Charles West with 18 points, while Josh Newell finished with 15 and Braden Goellner added 11. Cam Lee led the way for Duchesne with 19 points and Nathan DeGuentz added 12.

St. Charles West (9-6) visits Orchard Farm on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Duchesne (2-8) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 8 p.m.

