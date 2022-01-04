Recap: St. Charles West downs Duchesne

St. Charles West downed Duchesne 55-47 Tuesday at Duchesne.
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Nicholson, Vashon overwhelm Evanston to win Centralia Holiday Tournament championship
-
Webster Groves holds off De Smet in overtime
-
MICDS knocks off Whitfield to win own holiday tourney for first time since 1987
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 3
Andre Montemayor led St. Charles West with 18 points, while Josh Newell finished with 15 and Braden Goellner added 11. Cam Lee led the way for Duchesne with 19 points and Nathan DeGuentz added 12.
St. Charles West (9-6) visits Orchard Farm on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Duchesne (2-8) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 8 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.