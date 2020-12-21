 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West downs Francis Howell Central
Recap: St. Charles West downs Francis Howell Central

John Wilson had 11 points and 12 rebounds to propel St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central 48-39 Monday at Francis Howell Central.

The Warriors shot 67% (10 of 15) from the field, while Francis Howell Central was 11 of 29 (38%). Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Brayden Wampler-Foust (14) and Josh Newell (12). CJ Woodard was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with 21 points and Myles Estrada added 13. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was CJ Woodard (10)

St. Charles West (3-2) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Monday, December 28 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-2) visits Holt on Monday, December 28 at 12:30 p.m.

