Recap: St. Charles West downs Francis Howell North
Braden Goellner notched 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Charles West past visiting Francis Howell North 44-37 Tuesday.

The Warriors were outstanding from the free throw line making 22 of 26 (85 percent). The Knights made only nine of 10 from the line. Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West was Karson Quinn with 15 points. Trenton Oglesby led the way for Francis Howell North with 13 points.

