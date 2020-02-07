Recap: St. Charles West gets by Orchard Farm
John Wilson notched 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead St. Charles West past visiting Orchard Farm 50-47 Friday.

The Warriors were seven of 11 (64 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Brayden Wampler-Foust (16) and Josh Newell (15). Brady Wolf led Orchard Farm with 19 points, while Jamie Calmese finished with 10 and Tyler Spaeth added 10.

St. Charles West (9-11) will host Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Orchard Farm (13-7) plays at home against Winfield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

