Recap: St. Charles West gets by St. Charles

John Wilson notched 23 points and 11 rebounds to propel St. Charles West over visiting St. Charles 58-55 Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Brayden Wampler-Foust (15) and Anthony Lemons (11). Barry Thomas JR led the way for St. Charles with 12 points and Sam Adams added 10. The other leading rebounder for St. Charles West was Taileon Smith (9).
St. Charles West (8-9) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m. St. Charles (9-9) will host Duchesne on Friday, January 31 at 7 p.m.