Recap: St. Charles West gets by Winfield

St. Charles West got by visiting Winfield 54-51 Tuesday.
Ian Hollander led St. Charles West with 15 points, while Andre Montemayor finished with 14 and Amir Martin added 10. Brady Creech led the way for Winfield with 19 points and DJ Gillespie added 17.
St. Charles West (5-5) plays at home against Warrenton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Winfield (4-3) visits Silex on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.