Recap: St. Charles West handily defeats Orchard Farm
Recap: St. Charles West handily defeats Orchard Farm

St. Charles West handily defeated Orchard Farm 59-34 Saturday at Orchard Farm.

John Wilson led the way for St. Charles West with 19 points and Brayden Wampler-Foust added 14. Joseph McLaurin led the way for Orchard Farm with 11 points.

St. Charles West (5-8) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Orchard Farm (8-10) will host St. Charles at 1 p.m today.

