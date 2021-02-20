Recap: St. Charles West handily defeats Orchard Farm

St. Charles West handily defeated Orchard Farm 59-34 Saturday at Orchard Farm.
-
Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran
-
Chaminade claims first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
John Wilson led the way for St. Charles West with 19 points and Brayden Wampler-Foust added 14. Joseph McLaurin led the way for Orchard Farm with 11 points.
St. Charles West (5-8) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Orchard Farm (8-10) will host St. Charles at 1 p.m today.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.