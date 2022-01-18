 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West rolls past O'Fallon Christian
Recap: St. Charles West rolls past O'Fallon Christian

St. Charles West rolled past visiting O'Fallon Christian 64-38 Tuesday.

Andre Montemayor led St. Charles West with 23 points, while Amir Martin finished with 11 and Karson Quinn added 10. Dane Bishop led O'Fallon Christian with 19 points.

St. Charles West (11-6) plays at home against St. Charles on Friday at 8 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (1-13) will host St. Dominic on Friday at 7 p.m.

