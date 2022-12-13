 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West slips past Francis Howell Central

St. Charles West slipped past visiting Francis Howell Central 61-60 Tuesday.

Andre Montemayor led the way for St. Charles West with 23 points and Nick Lewis added 14. Connor Casler led Francis Howell Central with 14 points, while Nathan Rush finished with 13 and Ashton Matthews added 12. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Nathan Rush (9)

St. Charles West (2-4) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (0-4) plays at Clayton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

