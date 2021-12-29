 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West slips past Lutheran St. Charles
St. Charles West slipped past Lutheran St. Charles 52-51 Wednesday at St. Dominic.

Josh Newell led St. Charles West with 20 points and Andre Montemayor added 16. Aaron Coffey led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 16 points and Brady Connor added 10.

St. Charles West (8-6) travels to Duchesne on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (7-4) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m.

