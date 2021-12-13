Recap: St. Charles West topples McCluer North

St. Charles West got double-doubles from Braden Goellner (12 points, 20 rebounds) and Amir Martin (19 points, 10 rebounds) defeating McCluer North 68-53 Monday at Lindenwood University.
The Warriors were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Ian Hollander (16), Josh Newell (10) and Karson Quinn (10). Simon Johnson led the way for McCluer North with 15 points.
St. Charles West (4-5) plays at home against Winfield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. McCluer North (0-8) will host Summit on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
