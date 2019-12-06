Josh Newell posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to propel St. Charles West past visiting Metro 63-23 Friday.
The Warriors were outstanding at the line, shooting 82% (14 of 17). The Panthers made only three of five for the game. Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were John Wilson (15), Brayden Wampler-Foust (13) and Anthony Lemons (10). Shaun Isom led the way for Metro with 15 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Charles West was John Wilson (9).
St. Charles West (1-3) hosts Ritenour on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Metro (0-3) plays at Miller Career on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.