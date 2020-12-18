Recap: St. Charles West triumphs over Warrenton

John Wilson notched 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Charles West over Warrenton 72-33 Friday at Warrenton.
The Warriors were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Also finishing in double figures for St. Charles West were Brayden Wampler-Foust (20) and Braden Goellner (10). Joe Goldsmith led the way for Warrenton with 11 points and Isiah Jones added 11.
St. Charles West (2-2) goes on the road to play Francis Howell Central on Monday at 7 p.m. Warrenton (0-3) hosts St. Charles on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
