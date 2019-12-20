Recap: St. Charles West triumphs over Warrenton

St. Charles West cruised to a 78-46 win over visiting Warrenton Friday.
The Warriors were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 13 shots. Anthony Lemons led St. Charles West with 24 points, while Josh Newell finished with 15 and Brayden Wampler-Foust added 15. Brett Smith led Warrenton with 15 points, while Sam Toengens finished with 14 and Travis Toebben added 11.
St. Charles West (4-5) goes on the road to play St. Dominic on Friday, December 27 at 6 p.m. Warrenton (4-3) hosts Pattonville on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.