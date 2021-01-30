Recap: St. Clair breezes by Wright City

St. Clair breezed by visiting Wright City 54-35 Saturday.
-
Wesley Hinson was the leading scorer for St. Clair with 13 points and Chase Walters added 10. Kyle Johnson led Wright City with 13 points and Trent Bruning added 10.
St. Clair (5-10) hosts Cuba on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Wright City (4-10) plays at home against Mark Twain on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
